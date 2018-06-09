WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning for Sussex County in Delaware and Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties in NJ until 6:30pm Saturday | Latest Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:Kimmel Center, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Organizers called the “Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts” street fair the ultimate block party.

It took over seven blocks of Broad Street Saturday afternoon between City Hall and South Street, offering free performances, interactive experiences, lots of food, and music.

Pixar Co-founder, John Lasseter, Stepping Down Following Inappropriate Behavior Allegations

The event was sponsored by the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts and caps off an 11-day festival of unique shows offered by the center.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch