PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Organizers called the “Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts” street fair the ultimate block party.

It took over seven blocks of Broad Street Saturday afternoon between City Hall and South Street, offering free performances, interactive experiences, lots of food, and music.

The event was sponsored by the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts and caps off an 11-day festival of unique shows offered by the center.