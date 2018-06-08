Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge protects more than 47,000-acres of Southern New Jersey coastal habitats.

From the native plants that dot the ground to the migratory birds that cut through the air, it is an oasis for wildlife and a paradise for those who love nature.

“Our refuge is your refuge,” said Keena Graham, an employee of the refuge.

Every year, 250,000 people visit its headquarters in Galloway Township.

It’s easy to see why.

“Great views of the marsh. You can get a really great view of Atlantic City. And no matter what time of year you come, you can see all different kinds of birds,” said Virginia Rettig, manager at the refuge.

The Purple Martin Colony is front and center to greet visitors.

And every Friday morning, bird walks are lead by refuge volunteers like Kyle Chelius.

On the far shore, even on a cloudy day, some birds just pop of the screen for photographers.

“It’s a common yellow throat, which is a type of warbler that nests here on the refuge,”said Chelius, pointing out one of the animal residents of the refuge. “His sound when he sings is wichity wichity wichity.”

Also popular are the egrits and herons.

Hikers can spot any number of water birds along the many nature trials at the refuge, including osprey, which can be seen from seven nesting platforms.

“You’ll be able to see the chicks in the nest, and that’s always fun at this time of year,” Rettig said. “If you don’t want to walk, no problem. There’s an eight-mile loop you can drive that will take you all around the refuge.”

Wildlife Drive is a favorite among visitors, with it’s turtle crossings and it’s ample spots to enjoy both the wetlands and the woodlands.

Spring is a great time to see migrant songbirds and shorebirds.

But even as this migratory season winds down, another season is about to ramp up.

“Right away in July, the shorebirds that go all the way up to the arctic to breed are already coming back,” Rettig explained. “So, there’s really no lull in bird migration here at Forsythe.”

And no two trips that look the same.

“It’s a surprise every day,” Graham said. “You never get bored. You always know there’s going to be something new out there.”