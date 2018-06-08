Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The school year is ending and summer fun is about to begin as Philadelphia Police prepare to enforce summer curfew laws to ensure the kids are safe.

Officers at the 3rd District South Street mini station will be conducting a curfew enforcement along South Street Friday night.

“Juveniles under 13 should be in the house by 10 p.m. and 13-17 should be in by midnight,” Lt. Michael Goodson said.

Targeting certain age groups with stricter curfews on Fridays and Saturdays.

Those in violation will be issued citations and their parents will be required to pick them up at the third district.

“I think it’s a good idea, 13 year olds should not be on South Street at midnight,” said Kayla Quarles of South Philadelphia.

Those who work along south street still question the curfews effectiveness.

“It’s not the 13 year olds that are the problem smashing bottles,” said Sacoon Schultheis of South Philadelphia.

Still some parents think it’s a step in the right direction of keeping kids safe and out of trouble this summer.

“Midnight? Personally, I think it should be earlier but it should be fine,” Adea Davis of South Philadelphia.