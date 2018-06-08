Watch Live
  • KYW News at 11 PM
    11:00 PM - 11:40 PM
By Natasha Brown
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The school year is ending and summer fun is about to begin as Philadelphia Police prepare to enforce summer curfew laws to ensure the kids are safe.

Officers at the 3rd District South Street mini station will be conducting a curfew enforcement along South Street Friday night.

“Juveniles under 13 should be in the house by 10 p.m. and 13-17 should be in by midnight,” Lt. Michael Goodson said.

Targeting certain age groups with stricter curfews on Fridays and Saturdays.

police curfew Philadelphia Police Enforcing Strict Summer Curfew For Kids

Credit: (CBS3)

Those in violation will be issued citations and their parents will be required to pick them up at the third district.

“I think it’s a good idea, 13 year olds should not be on South Street at midnight,” said Kayla Quarles of South Philadelphia.

Those who work along south street still question the curfews effectiveness.

“It’s not the 13 year olds that are the problem smashing bottles,” said Sacoon Schultheis of  South Philadelphia.

Still some parents think it’s a step in the right direction of keeping kids safe and out of trouble this summer.

“Midnight? Personally, I think it should be earlier but it should be fine,” Adea Davis of South Philadelphia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch