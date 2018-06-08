Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Maplewood unveiled a rainbow striped crosswalk to display their pride for Pride Month.

The crosswalk makes Maplewood the first town in the state to feature the display of inclusion.

“This permanent symbol celebrates and honors our great diversity and inclusion, and it marks Maplewood yet again as one of the most welcoming and progressive communities throughout New Jersey”, said the official statement.

Officials say they want the colorful display to serve as a permanent marker in the community.

“We wanted to showcase Maplewood to the county, state, and the world. We are proud!” – Maplewood Township Committeemen, Dean Dafis, the first openly LGBTQ Maplewood Township Committee member.

Some residents worry the colorful crosswalk will create a distraction for drivers.

Maplewood now joins Philadelphia, San Francisco, and West Hollywood to create a crosswalk.