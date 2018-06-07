⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Route 42 In Gloucester Township Shutdown After 3-Vehicle Fire
Filed Under:Local TV, traffic

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A three-vehicle fire in Gloucester Township has shut down part of northbound Route 42.

Chopper 3 was over the scene on Route 42 at Lower Landing Road where three cars were fully engulfed in flames.

Three-Vehicle Fire Shuts Down Northbound Route 42 In Gloucester Township

New Jersey State Police say the car fires were reported around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The closure is causing backups along Route 42.

There have been no reported injuries.

Route 42 northbound remains closed until the scene is cleared.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch