Three-Vehicle Fire Shuts Down Northbound Route 42 In Gloucester Township

Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A three-vehicle fire in Gloucester Township has shut down part of northbound Route 42.
Chopper 3 was over the scene on Route 42 at Lower Landing Road where three cars were fully engulfed in flames.
New Jersey State Police say the car fires were reported around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
The closure is causing backups along Route 42.
There have been no reported injuries.
Route 42 northbound remains closed until the scene is cleared.