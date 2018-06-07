Three-Vehicle Fire Shuts Down Northbound Route 42 In Gloucester Township

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A three-vehicle fire in Gloucester Township has shut down part of northbound Route 42.

Chopper 3 was over the scene on Route 42 at Lower Landing Road where three cars were fully engulfed in flames.

New Jersey State Police say the car fires were reported around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The closure is causing backups along Route 42.

RT-42 NB is jammed due to the accident with 3 vehicle fires closing ALL lanes at Lower Landing Rd. Use RT-55 or RT-168 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/b6GfyPlfsD — Meisha Johnson (@MeishaCBS3) June 7, 2018

There have been no reported injuries.

Route 42 northbound remains closed until the scene is cleared.