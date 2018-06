Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police Department is looking for the suspect behind an execution-style fatal shooting in Kensington on Thursday.

Police say the 23-year-old man was sitting on a bicycle in 3100 block of Custer Street when he was shot execution style in the back and chest.

He ran into a nearby store for help but he died at the the hospital.

Detectives only have a vague description of the shooter.