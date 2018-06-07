⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Route 42 In Gloucester Township Shutdown After 3-Vehicle Fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are looking for three men wanted in a home invasion in South Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2500 block of South Marshall Street, around midnight on Monday.

Investigators say the 50 year-old homeowner had just returned home from work, when the three suspects ambushed the man as he was opening the front door. Surveillance video shows as the men force their way inside at gunpoint.

Police say the suspects terrorized the family, before fleeing with money and jewelry.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call police.

