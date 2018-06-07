Filed Under:Crayola, Local TV, Talkers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crayola isn’t just for coloring books anymore. The beloved crayons can now be used on your face.

Crayola has launched a line of eyeshadows, blushes and mascara exclusively for retail site ASOS.

The Crayola beauty line has a total of 58 pieces in 95 shades.

The makeup ranges from $15 to $40.

