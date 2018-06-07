Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crayola isn’t just for coloring books anymore. The beloved crayons can now be used on your face.

Crayola has launched a line of eyeshadows, blushes and mascara exclusively for retail site ASOS.

Say hello to Crayola Beauty 👋 with a collection of over 50 products including face crayons, mascaras, eyeshadows, highlighters and lots more! From peachy pink to mango tango, there are 95 all-vegan shades to choose from. Shop Crayola beauty, exclusively at ASOS 🌈 pic.twitter.com/yPzNQiGfa5 — ASOS (@ASOS) June 6, 2018

The Crayola beauty line has a total of 58 pieces in 95 shades.

The makeup ranges from $15 to $40.