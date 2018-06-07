Comments
(Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crayola isn’t just for coloring books anymore. The beloved crayons can now be used on your face.
Crayola has launched a line of eyeshadows, blushes and mascara exclusively for retail site ASOS.
The Crayola beauty line has a total of 58 pieces in 95 shades.
The makeup ranges from $15 to $40.