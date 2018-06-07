BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: A visitor enjoys an ice cream on the sea front on April 9, 2011 in Brighton, England. Britons have been enjoying the warm spring weather over the past few days and the high temperatures are set to stay for the weekend in parts of the United Kingdom. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) Credit: (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Breyers is sweetening up vanilla Fridays with a special deal for best friends on a day dedicated to them.

In celebration of “National Best Friends Day” on Friday, Breyers is giving out free ice cream pints of its Cookies & Cream Breyers delights to any ice cream lover and their best friend.

The tasty treats will be delivered to the masses at noon, with two pints available for you and your BFF, while supplies last.

To get the ice cream for free, simply tweet “#BreyersBFF” and two-hearts emoji and an ice cream emoji. Once you send that out, you’ll get access to a website where you can enter your address and set up the delivery for later in the day.