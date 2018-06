Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – It was a fowl commute Wednesday morning after a truck spilled live chickens on a highway in Delaware.

The truck overturned on Route 301 southbound, near Bethel Church Road in New Castle County.

Chickens and wooden crates covered the right shoulder lane.

The right lane in the area is blocked, but vehicles are getting by with minor delays.

No word if the driver or any chickens were injured.