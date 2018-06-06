Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The original Gerber Baby is not such a baby anymore.

She’s 91 years old and just got the chance to meet the most recently selected Gerber Baby.

Gerber arranged for Ann Turner Cook to meet 1-year-old Lucas Warren on Saturday.

He made history this year as the first baby with down syndrome to be a Gerber brand ambassador for the year.

Cook’s iconic baby image became Gerber’s official logo in 1931.

In 2010, the company began its annual tradition of taking photo submissions for the next spokesbaby.