Man Kneels During Anthem At White House 'Celebration Of America' Event

WASHINGTON (CBS) – President Trump’s stance on the national anthem didn’t stop one man from taking a knee during the anthem at the White House event on Tuesday.

The man’s identity is unclear, but video captured by a Swedish reporter shows the man kneeling during the “Celebration of America” event.

In the video, you can see the man is in eye-sight of the president.

The man’s actions seem to be a nod to the Philadelphia Eagles after they were dis-invited from visiting the White House over an anthem dispute. Instead, the White House staged a “Celebration of America” featuring music provided by U.S. military bands and choruses.

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Trump said in a statement Monday that some Eagles players “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

He also said, “The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better.”

No Eagles players took a knee last season while the national anthem played.