New Jersey Primary: Menendez, Hugin To Fight For Senate Seat | Election Results | Voter Resource Guide
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBS) – President Trump’s stance on the national anthem didn’t stop one man from taking a knee during the anthem at the White House event on Tuesday.

The man’s identity is unclear, but video captured by a Swedish reporter shows the man kneeling during the “Celebration of America” event.

Trump Cancels Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit Over Anthem Dispute 

In the video, you can see the man is in eye-sight of the president.

Man Kneels During Anthem At White House 'Celebration Of America' Event

The man’s actions seem to be a nod to the Philadelphia Eagles after they were dis-invited from visiting the White House over an anthem dispute. Instead, the White House staged a “Celebration of America” featuring music provided by U.S. military bands and choruses.

White House: Eagles Pulled ‘Political Stunt’ Trying To Reschedule Visit 

Trump said in a statement Monday that some Eagles players “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

Fox News Apologizes For Showing Eagles Players Kneeling In Prayer During Report 

He also said, “The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better.”

No Eagles players took a knee last season while the national anthem played.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch