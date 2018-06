Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Frankford section of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews received an alert about the blaze in the 1500 block of Foulkrod Street around 12:40 p.m. Crews found fire and smoke at the home.

The are no reports of anyone injured.

The fire department has yet to release information on what caused the fire.