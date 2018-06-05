Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — The Upper Darby School District superintendent says a 15-year-old freshman stabbed by another student with a pencil at the high school on Monday afternoon has been released from the hospital.

Superintendent Dan Nerelli says in a letter to families that there was an altercation between the two students when the freshman victim suffered punctures from a pencil to his arm and back.

Nerelli says the freshman has been released from the hospital.

The complete letter sent by Nerelli reads as the following:

“Yesterday, two freshman students engaged in an altercation in a stairwell just prior to dismissal. During the altercation, one student used a pencil to puncture the arm and back of the other student. The injured student was evaluated at the hospital and has since been released. He is expected to recover fully,” the superintendent said in a letter.

The incident happened in a stairwell shortly before dismissal, police say.

A 14-year-old suspect in custody.

Police have not reported the motive behind the stabbing but they say they believe the two students knew each other.