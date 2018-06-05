New Jersey Primary: Races To Watch Tuesday | Election Results | Voter Resource Guide
Filed Under:Local TV, traffic

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A crash involving an overturned dump truck on Route 1 in Delaware is causing a traffic mess, Tuesday morning.

Delaware State Police say the crash happened on Route 1 northbound, just north of Route 273, in Newark, around 3:17 a.m.

The dump truck spilled ash on to the roadway, shutting down both directions of Route 1. The southbound lanes have since reopened but the northbound lanes remain closed.

Traffic is being diverted on to Route 273.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch