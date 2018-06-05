Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A crash involving an overturned dump truck on Route 1 in Delaware is causing a traffic mess, Tuesday morning.

Delaware State Police say the crash happened on Route 1 northbound, just north of Route 273, in Newark, around 3:17 a.m.

The dump truck spilled ash on to the roadway, shutting down both directions of Route 1. The southbound lanes have since reopened but the northbound lanes remain closed.

Traffic is being diverted on to Route 273.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel.