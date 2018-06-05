Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You could have a digital privacy problem on your hands if you really don’t know all of your Facebook friends.

Experts say you may want to do some housekeeping if your friends list has ballooned, and if your page is now clogged with posts that do not interest you.

A big friends list, however, can be more than just an annoyance.

Consumer Reports cyber security editor, Bree Fowler, says an over-sized friend list can have privacy repercussions.

Besides just unfriending people, Fowler says you can create sub-groups; different groups of friends to control who sees what and even mute or snooze people for 30 days.