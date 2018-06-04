Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission says a server error led to a statewide system outage this weekend.

The MVC says technicians have been working day and night to restore the system.

MVC Director Of Communications Mairin Bellack tells Eyewitness News most systems are back, however, the motor vehicle system that processes payments is still being repaired.

A message on the New Jersey MVC website reads, “The MVC is unable to process transactions at this time. Please check back for updates.”

Bellack says an advisory will be posted on the website as soon as the system is back in operation.