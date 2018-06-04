Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz continues his relentless devotion to helping the less privileged off-the-field as he announced his new free food truck initiative that will serve those in the Philadelphia-area.

So excited to announce the new @tkctruck initiative through the @AO1Foundation and the Connect Church! It’s gonna be so impactful and we can’t wait to get it rollin! #AO1leaveyourmark https://t.co/oqFKMr28j5 — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) June 3, 2018

Thy Kingdom Crumb will freely distribute food to people in a variety of ways, while hoping to foster relationships within the community and the Connect Church.

“God willing, I want to be here a long time. And I wanted to find a way to make a difference in this area, in this community. And what better way than to provide free food to people all over the place, all walks of life–and just to foster an environment where there’s community, where’s there’s real relationships,” Wentz said in a promo video posted on Twitter on Monday.

The food truck initiative is a collaboration between Wentz’s AO1 Foundation and the Connect Church.

The first event for the initiative is scheduled for Aug. 30 at Lincoln Financial Field.