PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of Toys ‘R’ Us workers from around the country gathered at the Union, New Jersey location Sunday to demand severance for employees who are losing their jobs.

More than 30,000 Toys “R” Us employees are due to be laid off after the company filed for bankruptcy.

In a letter to employees, the company said that they will not pay out severance due to their financial condition.

Employees have accused the company’s owners of lying to them about the future of the toy chain.