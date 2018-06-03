Filed Under:Local TV, Toys R Us

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of Toys ‘R’ Us workers from around the country gathered at the Union, New Jersey location Sunday to demand severance for employees who are losing their jobs.

More than 30,000 Toys “R” Us employees are due to be laid off after the company filed for bankruptcy.

Riders Stuck On Six Flags Great Adventure Ride; No One Was Injured 

In a letter to employees, the company said that they will not pay out severance due to their financial condition.

Employees have accused the company’s owners of lying to them about the future of the toy chain.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch