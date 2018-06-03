Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It promises to be a busy day in a South Philadelphia neighborhood as La Festa and a craft beer festival take over East Passyunk Avenue.

Now in its 8th Year, La Festa will take place Sunday, June 3 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The free, family-friendly festival will stretch along 3 blocks from Broad to Moore on East Passyunk Ave.

At the same time, a craft beer festival will be brewing up thirteen hours worth of goodness as a part of Philly Beer Week.

Since its inception in 2010, La Festa celebrates Italian heritage and culture.

The biggest draw will be the Spaghetti eating contest. The eating contest will be a no holds bar spectacle to see who can scarf down the most Pastificio spaghetti. If you know anything about the homemade pasta from this place then you know that even the losers are winning in this contest.

La Festa will feature vendors presenting an assortment of food, crafts, specialty items, wine, and beer.

Philly Beer Week will end on June 10.

Each festival will donate portions of its proceeds to various local organizations and charities.