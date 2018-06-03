Filed Under:Lehigh Valley Mall, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police continue their manhunt for the gunman who shot two people at Lehigh Valley Mall.

Lehigh Valley Mall Shooting Leaves 2 Injured

Whitehall Township police believe the confrontation started with an argument inside Macy’s Friday evening, which then spilled into the parking lot.

Police put the mall on lockdown for part of the evening until they ruled out an active shooter.

6350db050c3947f1aad91840ed58e12e Police Continue Manhunt For Gunman Involved In Lehigh Valley Mall Shooting

Credit: CBS3

As the mall reopened Saturday, many shoppers were concerned about the violence.

Search For Missing Woman In Pennypack Creek Continues

Police also hope an eyewitness will come forward.

If you know anything or have cell phone video, please call Whitehall Township police, or the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch