WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police continue their manhunt for the gunman who shot two people at Lehigh Valley Mall.

Whitehall Township police believe the confrontation started with an argument inside Macy’s Friday evening, which then spilled into the parking lot.

Police put the mall on lockdown for part of the evening until they ruled out an active shooter.

As the mall reopened Saturday, many shoppers were concerned about the violence.

Police also hope an eyewitness will come forward.

If you know anything or have cell phone video, please call Whitehall Township police, or the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office.