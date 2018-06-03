Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is known for playing a superhero on the big screen however his heroism extends beyond what is seen on screen.

The actor, known for his role as Marvel’s Doctor Strange, is being praised for chasing off a group of muggers.

An Uber driver told a British newspaper he was driving Cumberbatch and his wife in November when they saw a cyclist being hit with a bottle.

The driver stopped and he said that’s when Cumberbatch jumped out and grabbed one of the muggers.

The muggers did get away but the cyclist was not hurt.

