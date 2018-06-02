Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts (PIFA) is underway throughout the city.

SummerFest: Sites Of Medford And Beyond

PIFA boasts more than 50 performances of music, dance, comedy, and other innovative artistic experiences.

The festival, which first launched in 2011, is so large that dozens of performances are held at various venues from the Kimmel Center to Fairmount Park.

One example of creative performances that will take place during PIFA is Doggie Hamlet.

Rising with the sun… and the sheep. Hanging out in @myphillypark this morning to talk about @KimmelCenter’s #PIFA, an 11-day festival celebrating the arts in Philly. 50+ performances, and one includes these animals! Tune into @CBSPhilly for more ☺️ pic.twitter.com/D9UfAMALXe — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) June 2, 2018

Doggie Hamlet is a 3D pastoral poem that features sheep, the dogs, the human performers.

If that’s not creative enough for your artistic tastes, the Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia will perform a live soundtrack alongside the film The Planets: An HD Odyssey and an Austrian large ensemble will perform a Frank Zappa tribute.

At the end of the 11-day long festival, seven blocks of Broad Street from City Hall to South Street will be transformed into a massive block party.

3 Cheers: ‘Spider-Man’ Mamoudou Gassama Climbs To Heroic Heights

The block party, which will take place on June 9, will feature a Ferris Wheel, two beer gardens, and dozens of performances and interactive experiences to enjoy.

While many of the events during the Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts will be free, some will require tickets.

For more information about PIFA 2018, click here.