WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch From 11 A.M. Until 6 A.M. Sunday For AreaLatest Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:Emergency Landing, Local TV, Northeast Philadelphia Airport

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Northeast Philadephia Airport is reopened after a plane landed without gear causing an emergency landing.

Fire crews responded to calls of an emergency landing just after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Water Main Break Causes Flooding In South Philadelphia

The plane landed successfully.

philadelphia northeast airport landing 6 2 1 Northeast Philadelphia Airport Reopens Following Emergency Landing

Credit: Bob Sullivan/Philly Fire News.

The pilot was uninjured.

Horsham Hopes To Lift Boil Water Advisory On Saturday

Once the plane was taken off the runway, the airport reopened and resumed operations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch