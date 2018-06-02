Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Northeast Philadephia Airport is reopened after a plane landed without gear causing an emergency landing.
Fire crews responded to calls of an emergency landing just after 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The plane landed successfully.
The pilot was uninjured.
Once the plane was taken off the runway, the airport reopened and resumed operations.