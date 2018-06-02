Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A curious little bird is going viral after making a funny appearance on a German traffic camera.

A cockatoo was caught playing peek-a-boo with the camera in Queensland, Germany.

As cars sped past on the highway below, the bird is seen checking out the device from above.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (Queensland) posted the footage on their Facebook page, and has seen attracted at least 2.5 million views.