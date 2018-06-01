Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

VERMONT (CBS) – If working in a cubicle doesn’t tickle your fancy, how about working in the mountains surrounded by snow and syrup?

Starting next year you can get paid to move to Vermont and work remotely.

Vermont is known for it’s rough winters, but there’s an incentive. Eligible workers can receive $10,000 over two years to cover relocation expenses or work-related costs.

Gov. Phil Scott signed the bill into law on May 30. The bill goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

Interested workers better act fast, the program is on a first come, first served basis.