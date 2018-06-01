Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Sixers Twitter investigation is reportedly taking on a new focus, and sources say it doesn’t look good for President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo.

Coangelo could soon be without a job, according to a ESPN.com report released early Friday. Coangelo has been under investigation by his own team since Tuesday, following a lengthy report on sports website the Ringer.com that linked him to five burner Twitter accounts.

The accounts posted critical tweets about former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie, former and current Sixers players, including Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz, and disclosed sensitive medical information about Embiid and Fultz. The accounts were also very defensive of Coangelo’s decision-making, and even his choice in dress shirts.

Coangelo has admitted to owning the one account that did not tweet anything. Sources say, he told upper management that his wife may be responsible for the accounts and tweets, but vehemently denied having any knowledge of them, until the ringer article came out.

Vince Quinn of SportsRadio 94WIP says the Sixers have no choice but to fire him.

“Whether or not it was mainly his wife that was sending out the tweets, if he was responsible, as well, no matter how it went, he is too deeply connected to this to not fire him. There is just no other way,” said Quinn.

Thursday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver responded to the controversy at a news conference.

“This is not necessarily something that we want to be talking about, but it is the reality of this league,”said Silver.

He cautioned people to not rush to judgement.

“You have separate, sort of the chatter, and sort of what either fans or, frankly, the media are saying from the facts. And the first thing we have to do here is determine what the actual fact are, in this circumstance,” said Silver.

The Sixers have hired an outside law firm out of New York to handle the investigation.