MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Exploring Medford as a youth can be a fun adventure, especially when visiting YMCA Camp Ockanickon.

“We try and do as much technology free as we can,” said CEO of the camp Mark Dibble. “We have 800 acres just half an hour outside of Philly about the size of Central Park, so you don’t get that everywhere.”

Camp Ockanickon provides summerlong overnight camp for boys and the same for girls at the adjoining camp Matollionequay, where day camp is coed.

“We’ve been here 110 years; we’ve shaped generations of young people growing up in this community,” Dibble said.

As the campers show, perfection comes with practice. Whether it be a ropes course or balancing the dreaded swamp, outdoor adventure sparks quite the appetite.

“In the middle of the summer, I’m responsible for feeding. We serve about 2,700 meals a day,” Jason Ostrosan, the camp’s chef said.

Ockanickon presents summer with a taste of Americana, providing the quintessential camp experience that movies are made of.

But for the kids, it is simply part of growing up.