Multiple People Injured After Driver Crashes Into Big Scoop Creamery In Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) —  Multiple people were injured, including some kids, after a driver crashed into an ice cream shop on Friday night in Bucks County.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the Big Scoop Creamery located in the 300 block of York Road in Warminster.

According to Warminster Township Manager Gregg Schuster, a number of people, including some juveniles, were struck by the car. The driver was also injured.

Schuster says the incident appears to be an accident.

The severity of those injured is unclear at this time.

