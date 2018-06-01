Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (CBS/AP) — The 30-year-old man who was evicted from his parents’ home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.

Michael Rotondo became famous when it was learned that his parents had to sue him in order to get him to move out of their Camillus, New York, home.

For months, his parents had attempted to evict Rotondo and had to resort to taking the matter to courts in order to force him to leave.

His parents say their son had lived in their home rent-free for the last eight years.

In a letter dated Feb. 18, his parents offered him cash and advice on how to navigate being out of their home.

“There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you. Get one — you have to work!” said one letter.

Rotondo’s cousin reportedly helped him move out of his parents’ New York home Friday morning.

Rotondo honked and waved to reporters as he pulled out of the driveway of his parents’ home.

News crews recorded him packing up a pickup truck this week.

Rotondo told Post-Standard of Syracuse he called the police because he believed his son’s Legos were in the basement and his father wouldn’t let him look for them. The father offered to look for specific items and bring them out if he found them.

Alex Jones gave him $3,000 when he appeared on his radio talk show last week.

He’s relocating to an Airbnb for now until he finds a home of his own.

