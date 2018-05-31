PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just in time for the National Spelling Bee finals, Google Trends released America’s most misspelled words.

In 2018, the most searched “how to spell” word was beautiful, which took the top spot in 11 states.

Next, was “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” which was most often searched in six states.

In Pennsylvania, schedule was most often spell checked online and in New Jersey, resume got the most clicks. Delawarians couldn’t decide how to spell decision.

In other states, the results were a tad more curious. In Maine, for instance, it was the word Connecticut that people most often searched to clarify spelling.

And our friends in Rhode Island have us a little concerned, since they most often searched how to spell the word “dying.”