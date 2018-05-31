Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have released surveillance video in connection to a shooting that injured a 7-year-old girl on Tuesday night.

Police say the young girl was hit by a stray bullet around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Emerald and Tioga Streets.

“It sounded like fireworks. You can see the lights going boom, boom, boom, you know, like sparkly,” said the victim’s mother, Shaniqua Brown.

Brown says her daughter, Shakaylah, was the victim of a drive-by shooting where shots rang out nearly two blocks away.

“I pulled her shirt to check to see why she’s saying ‘my back,’ and I saw the bullet sticking out of her back and I freaked out,” said Brown.

Shakayla’s aunt, Nancy Rodriguez, says there was an outdoor church service happening just feet away.

“All of the kids were outside playing and everything. We had the preachers, the church people and everything preaching,” said Rodriguez.

Brown drove her daughter to St. Christopher’s Hospital.

“When they went to see if they could take the bullet out, it fell out on its own, so thank God — God is so good,” she said.

The video released by police on Thursday shows four suspects as they get out of a two-tone maroon and silver van and run up the street, guns blazing.

A 23-year-old man was also shot in the arm. Police say he was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Some neighbors say they’re living in fear.

“We need the police to protect us because innocent people keep getting shot,” said one man.

“I just want to know if anybody knows anything, please say something, like that’s a 7-year-old baby, a baby. She hasn’t even lived a life yet,” said Brown.

Shakayla Brown is back home resting. Police have not yet identified any suspects or made any arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.