PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A family of peacocks on I-76 slowed down traffic on Wednesday night.

CBS3 was there as Pennsylvania State Police helped to guide the peacocks off the road.

“A net of some sort looks like it is being utilized. Traffic backup is enormous,” reports Hoff.

After resisting arrest, two peacocks were helped over the wall as two others watched comfortably in a tree off the road.

Great job Pennsylvania State Police.