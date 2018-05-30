Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the flu season winds down, the Pennsylvania Department of Health released studies confirming just how rough this year’s flu season was for the population.

Bill Gates Commits $12 Million To Help Find A Universal Flu Vaccine

In Pennsylvania, a record-breaking 256 people died from the flu between October 2017 and May 2018.

“The flu is a disease that can leave people sick for days, but can also be serious, and even deadly for vulnerable Pennsylvanians,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

The flu is a disease that can leave people sick for days, but can also be serious or deadly. Getting an annual flu vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself and those around you. Frequent hand washing is also very important to protect yourself and others from flu. https://t.co/PAllytw6qa — Dr. Rachel Levine (@SecretaryLevine) May 29, 2018

Of those deaths, six were children.

There were more than 121,000 reported flu cases in the state during flu season.

After a record #flu season in Pennsylvania, @GovernorTomWolf's administration reminds residents of the importance of taking precautions against the flu. More than 121,300 reported cases occurred, resulting in 256 deaths. Read more → https://t.co/tzuVPO2LqA pic.twitter.com/BFK89DuA5o — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 29, 2018

January and February were the worst months for the flu, according to the study released by the state’s Health Department. Compared to last season, that was about 50,000 more cases.

Woman’s Runny Nose Was Actually Leaking Brain Fluid, Doctors Say

The Wolf administration reminds Pennsylvania residents to be diligent and take precautions against the flu and to get vaccinated each year.