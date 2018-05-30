Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first medical marijuana dispensary in the city of Philadelphia opens on Wednesday.

Medical Marijuana Program In Pennsylvania Expands To Include Dry Leaf

A pre-opening was held at Restore Integrative Wellness Center to celebrate the historic dispensary opening. The dispensary is on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown.

The legalization of medical marijuana in Pennsylvania has been life-changing for patients and their families! Talk to your doctor about participating in the Medical Marijuana Program if you are suffering from one of these 21 serious medical conditions ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/WTKxBkVtfA — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 21, 2018

To buy medical marijuana, you must suffer from one of 21 serious conditions and obtain a state ID card.

Some of those conditions include cancer, autism, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.

Philly Working To Obtain 13 New Grower-Processor Permits For Medical Marijuana

The company hopes to open two other dispensaries in the area later this year.

The medical marijuana legislation was signed into law in Pennsylvania in 2016.