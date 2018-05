Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews are responding to a Hazmat situation at the Philadelphia International Airport, Wednesday.

Airport officials say a package outside Terminal C is possibly leaking radioactive material.

76ers President Bryan Colangelo Denies Blasting Embiid, Others Via Twitter

.@PhillyFireDept Hazardous Materials unit is on site at PHL investigating a package outside Terminal C. There are no impact to airport operations. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) May 30, 2018

The package was reported around 7:30 a.m.

There have been no reported injuries and no flights have been impacted.

No further information has been released at this time.