Video: Lender Smashes Range Rover With Construction Equipment Over Debt

CHINA (CBS) – What’s worse than coming back to your car and finding a parking ticket?

How about coming back to your car and finding it squashed flat … on purpose!

The owner of a gold Range Rover in China owed some money, and his lender used a giant piece of construction equipment to remind him that his account was due.

The man at the wheel of the digger was busted for vandalism.

Authorities encourage citizens to pursue unpaid debts through more recognized channels.

