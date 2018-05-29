Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A joint-investigation into the mysterious booms rattling the communities of Bucks and Lehigh Counties reveals the cause to be explosions, according to police.

Authorities said Tuesday that more than 20 explosions during the early-morning hours are the reason for the booms happening in the area since April 2.

Police also say they are still working with federal law enforcement to uncover the source and culprit behind the explosions.

To date, police say no one has reported any injuries related to the explosions.

Anyone with information related to the explosions is urged to contact Trooper Jordan Houck at 215-249-9191.