PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sacramento is the first United States city to start testing out digital license plates.

The tags use wireless technology allowing messages to be changed remotely or by drivers.

That means a plate could report if a car has been stolen.

It can also display important amber alert information.

Dealerships are expected to sell plates for $700.