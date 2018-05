Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CHINA (CBS) – Video from China shows a meticulous operation to rescue a boy who climbed into a washing machine.

Firefighters worked quickly and carefully on Saturday.

They had to break the washing machine apart using their hands and saws.

Eventually they rescued the 4-year-old boy.

The whole operation took about 20 minutes.