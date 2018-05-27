Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wildwood officials announce that the George Redding Bridge is currently closed because of high flood waters.
They encourage visitors to use alternate routes to enter the island.
The George Redding Bridge is currently closed due to high flood waters. Please use alternate routes. https://t.co/H0RsC7u04L
— Wildwood Police Dept (@WildwoodPD) May 27, 2018
The George Redding Bridge is currently closed due to high flood waters. Please use alternate routes. https://t.co/H0RsC7u04L
— Wildwood Police Dept (@WildwoodPD) May 27, 2018
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.