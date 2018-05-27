WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch For Portions Of Region | Radar | Latest Forecast
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say two men were shot while stopped at a red light in the Fairhill section of the city.

Officials reported to the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Somerset Street around 2 p.m. Sunday.

The victims drove themselves to Temple Hospital. One victim, a 28-year-old, was shot two times in the left hip and is in critical condition according to doctors. The second victim, a 21-year-old, was shot one time in the right thigh and is said to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

