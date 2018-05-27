Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the oldest Memorial Day traditions in the nation takes place every year in Philadelphia.

The “Decoration Day” re-enactment is a special way to remember those who fought and died for the United States of America.

People marched through Laurel Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia, then gathered to fallen graves, to honor them.

“This cemetery has so many veterans among the graves here and it’s important to remember everyone,” said Elizabeth Krager.

Elizabeth Krager of Philadelphia brought her six month old son to this ceremony, one of the oldest Memorial Day services in the country, to show him early what Memorial Day is really all about.

“It’s more than just the picnic, hot dogs, and hamburgers,” said Elizabeth.

“It’s for our fallen ones. It seems like people forget about that,” said Albert El, a 82nd Airborne veteran.

For two hours dozens of people at the cemetery did not forget that.

They laid wreaths and said prayers honoring the many soldiers buried here who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, for our freedom.

“It’s the proper thing to do,” said Frank Dougherty of Philadelphia.

“I am very grateful,” said young man who attended the Memorial Day service.

In this countries history we have lost more than a million men and women soldiers in war.

That’s more than a million reasons to pause this Memorial Day weekend, and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy every day.