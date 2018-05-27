WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch For Portions Of Region | Radar | Latest Forecast
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County honored the memory of America’s fallen heroes with its annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

The Freeholder Board of Camden County held the ceremony at Harleigh Cemetery.

During the ceremony, several veterans received medals.

Harleigh Cemetery is the final resting place of hundreds of veterans, including more than 300 who served in the civil war.

