Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County honored the memory of America’s fallen heroes with its annual Memorial Day Ceremony.
Hero Teacher Jason Seaman Released From Hospital Following Indiana School Shooting
The Freeholder Board of Camden County held the ceremony at Harleigh Cemetery.
During the ceremony, several veterans received medals.
Service Dog Gives Birth To Puppies In Tampa International Airport
Harleigh Cemetery is the final resting place of hundreds of veterans, including more than 300 who served in the civil war.