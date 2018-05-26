Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — The president of the University of Southern California has agreed to resign after a sex scandal involving a school gynecologist.

Max Nikias is stepping down after at least seven women accused doctor George Tyndall of sexual misconduct during examinations.

In a tweet Friday evening, USC said the school and Nikias “have agreed to begin an orderly transition and commence the process of selecting a new president.”

A USC faculty organization had asked Nikias to resign. The group passed its resolution Wednesday night, voting 24-0 with four abstentions, said Paul Rosenbloom, a computer science professor who is president of the USC Academic Senate.

Tyndall was fired in 2017 for inappropriate behavior, according to USC.

University officials said the school reached a settlement with the doctor and did not report him to law enforcement or state medical authorities at the time.

