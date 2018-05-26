Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men have been arrested after a badly decomposed body was found in Pennypack Park earlier this week.

The suspects, Eric Koltz and Harley Mason, were arrested Saturday. Koltz was charged with murder, PIC, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and abuse of corpse. Mason was charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and abuse of corpse.

Philadelphia police say the body was found inside the park off of the Welsh Road and Roland Avenue entrance Wednesday evening.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is determining a cause of death. Police have not release the victim’s identity.

The Philadelphia Homicide Unit is investigating.