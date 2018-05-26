Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men have been arrested after a badly decomposed body was found in Pennypack Park earlier this week.

The suspects, Eric Koltz and Harley Mason, were arrested Saturday. Koltz was charged with murder, PIC, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and abuse of corpse. Mason was charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and abuse of corpse.

Man’s Body Recovered From Delaware River 

Philadelphia police say the body was found inside the park off of the Welsh Road and Roland Avenue entrance Wednesday evening.

Police: Body Recovered From Delaware River Believed To Be Missing Boater Dia Dobra  

The Medical Examiner’s Office is determining a cause of death. Police have not release the victim’s identity.

The Philadelphia Homicide Unit is investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch