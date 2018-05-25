Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees

Friday, May 25, 2018, 7:05 pm ET

OVER 8

My data forecasts nearly 10 runs crossing the plate Friday between the Angels of Yankees, providing a strong position on the Over against a total of 8. The hot-hitting Yankees have played Over in five straight, while Los Angeles is 5-1 to the Over when Andrew Heaney starts against AL East opponents.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (28-18 in last 46 MLB picks)

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox

Friday, May 25, 2018, 7:10 pm ET

OVER 9.5

The Red Sox are batting .275 against right-handed pitchers this season, 12 points better than any other team. The Braves are hitting .287 against left-handed pitchers, 17 points higher than the No. 2 team. With Boston facing inconsistent RHP Julio Teheran and Atlanta matching up with the up-and-down LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, the Over is a good play here.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (53-23 in last 76 MLB ML picks)

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Friday, May 25, 2018, 10:10 pm ET

LOS ANGELES -201

The Padres should have done a better job of avoiding a Clayton Richard showdown with the Dodgers. Los Angeles’s lineup is hitting a ridiculous .416 over a large sample size. Meanwhile, L.A. starter Ross Stripling, who mowed down the Nationals in his last outing, faces a San Diego offense that ranks in second-to-last in the NL in average and home runs and has struggled even more against righties.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (53-23 in last 76 MLB ML picks)

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Friday, May 25, 2018, 8:30 pm ET

BOSTON +7

There’s little doubt the time-honored “zig-zag” theory will likely be the prevailing sentiment in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. With good reason, considering the home team has won by blowout in every contest, so why should it change now? It might not, but the Celtics have some favorable components that point toward them breaking the trend. Their youthful club is more prepared to play on just one day’s rest, and they are 9-3 ATS in such spots. Fatigue appeared to be an issue for LeBron James and some of the Cavaliers in Game 5. When you factor in the pressure of an elimination game on their home court, the value lies in grabbing the points.

SportsLine Expert: Josh Nagel (15-4 in last 19 NBA ATS picks)

Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Monday, May 28, 2018, 8:00 pm ET

OVER 5.5

My simulations show a minimum of six goals finding the net Monday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, giving us a strong position on the Over against this total. The Over is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. The Golden Knights are on a 4-1 run to the Over at home, while the Capitals have a 10-1-1 run to the Over when playing on three or more days of rest.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (27-10-1 in last 28 NHL picks)

