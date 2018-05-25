Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot in the head during a pre-prom party on Thursday night.

It happened near 55th and Pemberton Streets in West Philadelphia.

Police say around 7 p.m. a family was holding a pre-prom party for their nephew in the 600 block of South 55th Street. There were about 70 people attending the party for the boy who left for the Boys Latin senior prom around 8:15 p.m.

Police say around 8:45 p.m. a gunman opened fire into a crowd of roughly 50 people where a 23-year-old man was shot in the head. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. Police believe the shooter lives in the neighborhood and is roughly 16 to 20 years old.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.