PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect and a motive following a shooting in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.

A 19-year-old victim was shot twice just before midnight Friday along the 5500 hundred block of Whitby Avenue.

Detectives say he was walking down the street when two men approached him.

Police later found him with gunshot wounds to the arm and leg.

They rushed him to the hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.