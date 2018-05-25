Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pennsport section of Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.

Police say a man was shot in the head and stomach on the 400 block of Hoffman Street around 1 p.m.

He was transported to Jefferson Hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.